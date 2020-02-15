Care home operator shares delight over outstanding customer care rating

A COMPANY that runs care homes across the borough is celebrating after its customer care was judged to be outstanding.

And brighterkind was also found to be offering outstanding support for residents and their families during the early transition period into a care home.

The accolades were awarded by Feefo in its Gold trusted Service awards, for the compassion and support during personalised ‘show rounds’ for prospective residents and their families.

Feefo uses nothing but verified customer reviews to create its ratings.

Brighterkind runs The Berkshire Care Home in Wokingham and Woodbury House in Swallowfield.

Lorraine McGarry-Wall, Chief Operating Officer, brighterkind, said: “We’re very pleased to receive this award from Feefo and welcome the recognition of our passionate staff.

“We aim to help to make the transition of moving a loved one from their own home into a care home as stress-free and seamless as possible.

“Most prospective residents will be strongly influenced by emotional considerations based on what they see and experience, and whether they like you and your team.

“Everyone at brighterkind is fully committed to the highest quality of service, so it’s important for us to listen, understand and respond to all our residents and their family’s needs.”

And congratulating brighterkind on its success, Steph Heasman, director of customer success at Feefo, said: “The Trusted Service award has always been about recognising companies that go way beyond the norm in customer experience and generate great feedback from happy customers.

“This year we’ve been delighted to see so many companies using Feefo to provide outstandingly high levels of all-round service – it’s what Feefo is all about. We help our clients give their customers the best experiences possible.

“I’m confident we’ll see more success from businesses partnering with us throughout 2020.”