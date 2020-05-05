Care home staff grateful for schools donations of PPE

CARE HOME staff have expressed their gratitude after teachers across the borough have been working non-stop to make and donate hundreds of protective face shields.

RMBI Care Co. Home at Lord Harris Court has thanked local secondary school teachers after receiving 200 visors last week.

The Sindlesham residential facility is part of the Royal Masonic Benevolent Institution, which is a group of homes for older Freemasons and their families.

Design and Technology staff from 15 schools including Leighton Park, Little Heath and The Forest began to use donations from the community to create face visors for NHS staff.

They have now moved on to support care homes, working from 9am to 6pm through the Easter holidays to ensure that as many key workers as possible are protected.

Sonja Allen, head of D&T at The Forest School, said: “Care homes are so important, their residents are among the most vulnerable in our society and their staff are on the front line.

“We had access to the equipment and the materials we needed, so it was just a matter of donating the time to make them – It’s been good for our morale to be able to help in this way.”

Steve Stace, home manager at Lord Harris Court, said: “We are enormously grateful to everyone who has been involved in making these face shields for our Home’s care staff.

“It’s a real boost to the team here to have the support of our local community.

“We are doing everything we can to ensure the health and safety of our residents and to keep up morale in these challenging times.

“We have a fantastic team at our Home and we will get through this together.”

