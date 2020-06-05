Care home teams up with hub for gifts

CHURCHES in Earley and Lower Earley are working together to help those most affected by the Coronavirus.

With support from Earley Town Council, the Earley Help Hub links volunteers with vulnerable people in the area.

The hub currently has more than 30 volunteers, who are mainly from across the churches, and help with practical and social support, such as collecting shopping and prescriptions or a friendly chat over the phone.

If the service cannot help with a particular matter, they are able to signpost people to the most appropriate agency who can.

Churches involved in the project include Trinity, Brookside, Lower Earley Baptist, Earley St Nicolas, Bright Hope, Our Lady of Peace and Earley St. Peters.

Staff at Austen House Care Home in Earley worked with the Earley Help Hub last week to brighten up the afternoons of local elderly residents with a special cream tea surprise.

Stacey Gardiner, customer relationship manager at Austen House Care Home said: “We had a visit from the Earley Town mayor, David Hare, and two ladies from the Earley Help Hub. They loved what Austen House were doing and presented us with some goody bags, with chocolates and bubble bath etc.

“They’re such a big part of the community, we thought we wanted to give something back by delivering afternoon tea to the elderly.

“I knew how much people would appreciate it, everyone loves afternoon tea.

“The chef made 40 homemade scones, we got little jams and creams together, Twinings tea bags, printed out wordsearches and included pens, and put it all into little bags.

“The Earley Help Hub was amazing, they got together 40 people who they thought would really appreciate it.

“We were given names and addresses and six of us went out in our cars and did doorstep deliveries.

The cream teas were well received by all, Ms Gardiner said: “I delivered to a few ladies, they were literally blown away.

“One lady said ‘Oh my! What a lovely thing to do!’.

“We’d like to do it again soon for people who missed out this time.”

To volunteer for the Earley Help Hub or access the service, contact 07493 784 091, email