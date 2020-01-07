Carers helpline to remain open for another six months

Signal4Carers is a partnership with Berkshire West and East Berkshire Clinical Commissioning Groups

A HELPLINE for people who look after others is to remain open for another six months.

Launched last year, Signal4Carers is a partnership with Berkshire West and East Berkshire Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs).

It offers a freephone number aimed at offering help and support to carers.

Organisers say that many people who carry out caring responsibilities do not recognise themselves as carers, but may benefit from some support and could be unaware of the help available to them. Many may feel that they are simply carrying out ordinary responsibilities as a friend or family member.

Debbie Hartrick, Associate Director for Safeguarding, East Berkshire CCG and Kathy Kelly, Designated Head of Safeguarding Adults, Berkshire West CCG said: “We are delighted to be part of this campaign.

“It is so important that people who are looking after a family member, friend or anyone in a caring role, know how to seek support when they need it.”

They added: “We are hoping this campaign will continue to raise awareness across our communities and we’re very glad to be able to extend it for a further six months.”

Mark Sanders Signal4Carers said: “Signal4Carers is pleased to have the opportunity to continue to host this Freephone number to try and find carers who may need support or advice when caring for a relative or friend in the community.

“It is important for them to feel supported, as caring for someone can be a stressful time for the family”

The number is 0800 1337851 and staffed from 10am until 4pm Monday to Friday, with a message facility for evenings and weekends.