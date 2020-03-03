Carnival Pool closure date announced

Two-year project to build a new, larger complex to begin in May

CARNIVAL POOL will close on Sunday, May 10, as preparations to revamp the site get underway.

Earlier this week, preparatory work saw trees around the site chopped down ahead of the nesting season.

And work on the new, larger, leisure centre in Wokingham’s town centre will ultimately see the library move into the complex. Work is expected to take two years and won’t begin until Bulmershe Leisure Centre in Woodley is fully open. This is planned to be Wednesday, April 22.

The car park, bowling alley and Burger King will remain open throughout.

The new complex will include a six-lane 25m swimming pool and a teaching pool with a moveable floor and a splash pad.

There will also be a larger fitness suite and specialist group cycling studio; two large studios; a four-court sports hall; a health and wellbeing centre; larger café; and space for children’s parties

Cllr Charlotte Haitham Taylor, executive member for regeneration at Wokingham Borough Council, said: “Its fantastic news that the Carnival redevelopment will start this summer and will be, once complete, a fantastic state-of-the-art complex for all our residents to enjoy.

“Throughout the regeneration we have spent a lot of time talking to people and understanding the types of things they would like to see in the town centre.

“Being able to deliver an amazing new facility like Carnival is a real win for everyone.”

Tony Penge, contract manager for Places Leisure, Wokingham, said: “We’re excited that our partners at Wokingham Borough Council will be investing to rebuild Carnival Pool and replace it with a brand new flagship leisure centre.

“The new plans will build on the great facilities that the local residents have enjoyed over the years at Carnival as well as bringing lots of new features.

“It will build on the success of the current swim school and fitness provision, creating a first-class facility for future generations.”

While the new centre is being built, fitness centre users can use facilities at St Crispin’s, Loddon Valley, Arborfield Green, Ryeish Green and Bulmershe leisure centres.

There are also pools at Bulmershe and Loddon Valley leisure centres.