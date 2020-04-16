Carnival Pool site to be demolished on Monday to minimise disruption

THE DEMOLITION of Carnival Pool and Fitness Centre will begin next week, a month earlier than planned.

Wokingham Borough Council has brought forward construction work on the site, which will start on Monday, April 20.

Last month the borough council announced that the centre would close in May to allow work to start on the new Carnival complex, featuring a new larger leisure centre and library.

However, the centre is currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Demolition work will be carried out on behalf of the council by J Mould, which will adhere to the latest government and Public Health England advice.

Teams working on the project will follow the Construction Leadership Council’s guidelines, which include maintaining the required social distancing. There will also be directions on site access, handwashing and stringent cleaning practices.

It is anticipated that by the summer of 2020, the demolition work will be complete.

Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment and leisure, said: “We have made the decision to demolish the Carnival Pool and Fitness Centre now as it will cause less disruption and will ensure that once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted we can continue with this regeneration project at pace.

“The government’s current policy is that construction activity should continue where it can be undertaken in accordance with the Public Health England and industry guidance.

“And I am assured our contractors have in place appropriate measures to ensure they are meeting these requirements.”