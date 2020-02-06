Cash boost for Hurst-based clothing charity The Cowshed

A CASH boost for a clothing charity that has helped more than 600 families in need will see it do even more in the year ahead.

The Cowshed, which launched last year, provides new and pre-loved clothing and other items, such as bedding and curtains, for individuals and families in Berkshire experiencing hardship.

The Christian-run charity works in partnership with support services such as GPs, health visitors, churches, charities and social service agencies who often provide referrals. Services are offered to people from all faiths and none.

And the charity is looking to help sixth formers have a memorable end to their school lives by loaning prom dresses for the end of year balls.

It has collection points at its base in Hurst Grove, Sandford Lane; Finchampstead Community House in Billing Lane; Forest School in Winnersh; and Kings Place in Station Road, Wokingham.

To help its work, housebuilder Persimmon Homes Thames Valley is donating £1,000 to the Hurst-based initiative as part of its match-funding Community Champions scheme.

The Cowshed’s Sally Russell was delighted. She said: “Thank you so much Persimmon Homes, this is amazing news. The money will really help us make a difference.

“We are a relatively new charity set up to provide good quality washed and ironed clothes free to those in need.

“Since we launched in February last year, we have helped more than 650 people in crisis situations.

“Our impact is three-fold: helping those in need; recycling textiles and preventing them from going into landfill; and the creating of a community arts and crafts group with more than 50 members. We have recycled more than 20 tonnes of textiles since we launched and made lots of lovely items to sell, raising funds for our charity.”

Persimmon Homes was delighted to be able to lend its support to the charity.

Rachel Faulkner, the company’s Thames Valley sales director, said: “We were pleased to select The Cowshed as one of our Community Champions, a charity which in such a short space of time has been able to help so many people.

“Our Community Champions scheme continues to go from strength to strength, helping a wide variety of organisations.”

The company is inviting charities to come forward for funding. To apply visit www.persimmonhomes.com/charity.