The Wokingham Paper

Cats Protection teams up with Wokingham Foodbank to keep kitties fed

by Jess Warren0
Cats
Cats Protection has teamed up with Wokingham Foodbank to help ensure pets are fed Picture: Florian Bollmann from Pixabay

CATS PROTECTION is helping pet owners to feed their feline friends by teaming up with Wokingham Foodbank.

The charity’s Bracknell and Wokingham Districts branch is involved in the Community Kitty, a project providing cat food to owners who are struggling.

In a statement, the local branch said: “The ongoing Covid-19 situation is having a massive impact on everyone across the country, particularly those who are vulnerable and struggling financially during this difficult time. 

“Cats Protection has a role to play in ensuring the welfare of the UK’s owned cat population during this crisis, by enabling vulnerable cat owners to continue to meet their cat’s welfare requirements through the supply of cat food. 

“By helping to supply cat food it is hoped this will avoid owners feeling that they need to relinquish their cat, allowing the cat to remain in its existing loving home.”

To donate to the Bracknell and Wokingham Cats Protection Community Kitty, visit: amzn.eu/7EuT21r

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

Related posts

No truth to rumour pupil sent home over coronavirus fears

Phil Creighton

VOTE 2019: Woodley Town Council results

Phil Creighton

Mow way! Anger over Wokingham Borough Council’s new grass cutting policy

Phil Creighton
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.