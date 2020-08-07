Cats Protection teams up with Wokingham Foodbank to keep kitties fed

CATS PROTECTION is helping pet owners to feed their feline friends by teaming up with Wokingham Foodbank.

The charity’s Bracknell and Wokingham Districts branch is involved in the Community Kitty, a project providing cat food to owners who are struggling.

In a statement, the local branch said: “The ongoing Covid-19 situation is having a massive impact on everyone across the country, particularly those who are vulnerable and struggling financially during this difficult time.

“Cats Protection has a role to play in ensuring the welfare of the UK’s owned cat population during this crisis, by enabling vulnerable cat owners to continue to meet their cat’s welfare requirements through the supply of cat food.

“By helping to supply cat food it is hoped this will avoid owners feeling that they need to relinquish their cat, allowing the cat to remain in its existing loving home.”

To donate to the Bracknell and Wokingham Cats Protection Community Kitty, visit: amzn.eu/7EuT21r