Cat’s the way to do it! Exotic Cat Club holds annual show in Twyford

EXOTIC CATS from across the country were showcased in a specialist show over the weekend.

Persian and exotic short-haired cats from across the country competed in 130 classes at the Twyford event.

The Exotic Cat Club Show held at Loddon Hall on Saturday

And more than 100 people filled Loddon Hall on Saturday, March 7, to watch and partake in the competition.

Exotic Cat Club secretary, Anna McEntee was happy to see a range of visitors at the event.

The Exotic Cat Club Show held at Loddon Hall on Saturday. Caroline Roberts with her Imperial Grand Champion Alaskan Angelique.

“There were lots of people, from cat lovers to those thinking about owning a pedigree breed.

“The exhibitors arrived in the morning to quickly set up and get ready.

“There was lots of frantic grooming before judging began.”

And with exotic breeds come exotic names, a three-year-old brown tabby persian picked up the title for overall best in show.

The cat is called Olympian Gold Imperial Grand Champion and Imperial Grand Premier, Zendique Georgie Porgie.