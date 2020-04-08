Caversham artist wins national manga comic drawing competition

AFTER years of drawing, a local woman had her artwork showcased at the Embassy of Japan last month.

Tori Jones, from Caversham entered the 13th annual Manga Jiman competition earlier this year and was declared the winner on Friday, February 14.

Her entry, titled ‘A Heart of Gold or Some Other Metal’ features a young android woman, drawn in an eight page comic.

The first page of Ms Jones’ 8-page comic. Picture: Tori Jones

The 21-year-old said: “My comic is based on an android girl who’s showing compassion. It was open to any style and lots of people have a very classic manga style.”

As part of the winning prize, Ms Jones has been given flight tickets for her and a friend to visit Japan, courtesy of All Nippon Airways.

Although she has already visited Japan, Ms Jones is excited to return to Tokyo and explore the city further.

At the event, shortlisted artists, judges and manga creators from across the UK and beyond gathered in the Embassy of Japan to hear the results.

This year, seven first time entrants make the short list. The judges praised Ms Jones on her lucid art style and thoughtfulness in her interpretation of the theme of union in her work.

“It was a really wonderful evening for me,” added Ms Jones. “And I’m so glad to have been lucky enough to share it with some amazing friends of mine and my ever-supportive family.”