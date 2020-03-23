CCTV image released after bikes stolen from Earley conservatory

Police believe pictured man could help their investigation

POLICE have issued a CCTV image after two bikes were stolen from a home in Earley.

The incident took place between Saturday, February 22 and Monday, February 24.

The thief broke into a conservatory of a home in Compton Close and took the bikes.

Thames Valley Police said that nothing else was stolen during the raid.

The CCTV image shows a man who could help police with their search to find the perpetrators.

Image of the two stolen bicycles

Investigating officer PC Kerrie King, based at Loddon Valley Police Station, said: “We would like to speak to the man in this image as he may have vital information that could help our investigation.

“If you recognise this man, or believe it could be you, please get in touch. I am also releasing images of the stolen bicycles as the frames are unique and identifiable.

“If you have seen these or have any information you can make a report online or by calling 101 and quoting reference 43200063776.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”