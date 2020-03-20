CCTV images released by police after racist abuse heard at Royals game

CCTV images have been released of a man police say could help them as they investigate alleged racist behaviour at a Royals game.

Thames Valley Police said that a supporter, who was believed to be from the away end, was heard shouting a racial comment towards opposing fans in full sight and hearing of other people.

The incident took place as Reading FC took on Leeds United on Tuesday, November 26, last year.

Leeds won the game at the Madejski Stadium 1-0.

Picture: Thames Valley Police

Police said that on or around the conclusion of the game, a supporter, who was believed to be from the away end, was heard shouting a racial comment towards opposing fans in full sight and hearing of other people.

Investigating officer PC Paul King, based at Reading police station, said: “We are releasing these images as we believe the man pictured may have vital information that can assist us in investigating this incident.

“I am appealing for anybody who recognises this man, or if you are the person in the images, to please contact the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 43190376794.

“Alternatively, you can make a report online, or call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”