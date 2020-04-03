CCTV images released following a number of burglaries in Wokingham

Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to, following a number of burglaries in Wokingham.

On Saturday, February 29, between 2.30am and 3.30am, two offenders gained entry via letterboxes or insecure doors to a number of properties on Holmes Crescent, Meadow Road, Meadow Walk, and Oaklands Drive, Wokingham.

Once inside, offenders took handbags, cash, bank cards and electronic equipment.

Case investigator Victoria Burgess, of Loddon Valley police station, said: “I am appealing to anyone who has information that could assist with this investigation to get in touch.

“If you recognise the man in these CCTV images, or believe it could be you, please come forward.

“We are also urging anyone living in the targeted areas to check their CCTV or dash-camera footage and to get in touch with us if they have recordings of suspicious behaviour or of the two offenders.

“If you have information which could help, you can also contact the non-emergency number 101 or make a report online, quoting reference numbers 43200069662.

“If you would like to remain anonymous you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Prevention advice

Thames Valley Police say that people can reduce the risk of becoming a victim by looking at their home security through the eyes of a burglar.

People are advised to think about how they would break into their own homes, if they locked themselves out.

Police are advising residents to download their Home Security Guide which contains a range of physical and digital security measures to protect their home.

There is also advice on how to avoid invalidating home insurance through poor security and a checklist for when residents when going away.

You can find more crime prevention advice, visit Thames Valley Police Residential Burglary pages.