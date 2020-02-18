CCTV released after duo attack convenience store workers

TWO shop workers were assaulted in an early evening raid on a convenience store. Police have released CCTV images of two people who they believe could help them solve the crime.

The incident took place around 6.30pm on Monday, September 30, last year.

Thames Valley Police said that two men caused a disturbance in the Premier Store, Reeds Hill, Easthampstead.

A man in his 50s who worked at the store told them to leave, but both he and his colleague, a man in his 40s, were assaulted. Their injuries were cuts and bruises.

And after the offenders left the store, they broke a window.

Investigating officer PC Paul Roche, based at Loddon Valley police station, said: “I am releasing images of these two people, who I believe may have vital information about the incident.

“If you are either of these people, or you recognise them, please call the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43190302872.

“Alternatively, you can make a report online, or call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”