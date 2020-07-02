CCTV released after teenager robbed and kidnapped at railway station

WOKINGHAM commuters are being asked to help police identify a man after a teenage woman was robbed and kidnapped from a busy London railway station.

The incident happened around 2.30pm on Wednesday, July 1, at Waterloo station.

British Transport Police (BTP) said that the victim was a woman in her late teens and was approached by a man asking for help.

He then proceeded to follow the victim when she ignored him, grabbing her arm.

He then took her to a ticket machine and made her purchase a top-up for his Oyster card.

He then forced her to board a Jubilee line to Westminster Tube station where the victim was able to alert station staff between 3.45pm and 3.50pm.

As she did this the suspect walked away from her and left the station.

An image of a man police wish to speak to about the incident at Waterloo Station on Wednesday, July 1

BTP said they are treating the incident as robbery and kidnapping and officers believe the man in the CCTV images may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone who recognises him, or anyone with information, can contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference number 301 of 01/007/20.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.