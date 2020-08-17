The Wokingham Paper

Celebrate the Summer of Love: Wargrave Festival announces theme for 2021 event

THE TEAM behind Wargrave Festival is busy making plans for next year’s event.

The bi-annual celebration of village life will run from Wednesday, June 9 through to Sunday, June 27.

Over 19 days, it will feature family activities, formal events, theatre, musical and sports, as well as a variety show, a festival parade and events at the church.

The theme will be Summer of Love and be the 23rd event since its inception in 1975.

The event was launched when the village’s then vicar, the Revd John Ratings challenged the parishioners to do more than a village fete. The then organisers put on an evening meal where people brought their own food and then the festival grew into a weekend of events to the mammoth celebration it is today.

It is now an independent organisation run by a committee of 18 volunteers, but still keeps its links with St Mary’s.

While some events are ‘party’ dos, the majority are priced and aimed at families and people queue up from dawn to get tickets when they go on sale.

There are 20 village organisations involved in running events including the local schools PTAs, Guides, the History Society.

Organisers say that next year’s theme draws its energy from the season of life, love, love, fun and warmth.

For more details, log on to www.wargravefestival.org.uk

