STREET parties may be cancelled but garden picnics are still going ahead today, and we want to see your pictures.

Whatever your family is up to, whether a front garden feast or a Great British Zoom call with the Grandparents, we’d love to see your celebrations.

Send your pictures to us by emailing: news@wokinghampaper.co.uk. Make sure to include the names of everyone in the shot for your chance to feature in The Wokingham Paper.