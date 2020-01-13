Celebration as last beam laid for community fire station

AS THE final beam was laid for the new Crowthorne Community Fire Station, Fire Authority Members celebrated with a topping out ceremony.

The ceremony — often used within the building industry — is said to bring good luck and prosperity to all those who use the new building.

The Crowthorne-based station is part of the Royal Berkshire Fire Authority’s plans to modernise the fire and rescue service’s buildings over the next 15 years.

They hope to provide suitable, fit for purpose, community-based fire stations across the Berkshire.

Once opened, it will become Berkshire’s second Tri-Service Community Fire Station, after the opening of Hungerford Community Fire Station in July 2017. the

A Tri-Service station provides a shared location for blue-light partners – Thames Valley Police and South Central Ambulance Service.

An artist’s impression of the new fire station.

After the celebration, Fire Authority Members were given a guided tour of the building, including the bay where the fire engine will be housed and the communal areas where firefighters, police officers and ambulance personnel can respond from.

The new station also includes various energy-efficient features such as solar panels and plans for electric vehicle charging points.

A community room will be included in the build. This will provide a flexible, fully accessible meeting space for local residents and community groups to use.

Councillor Angus Ross, Strategic Asset Lead who is overseeing the Crowthorne rebuild project for the Fire Authority, said: “We are delighted to have celebrated such a significant milestone in the build.

“The ongoing support from the community while the work is taking place has been outstanding and we are looking forward to welcoming them to the anticipated opening in summer 2020.”