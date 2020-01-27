Celebration of Burns raises £1,000 for Gurkhas

A RECORD turnout for a Burns’ supper saw a crisp £1,000 raised for charity.

On Saturday, January 25, Sindlesham Court was packed with people looking to celebrate the Scottish poet Robert Burns.

Bracknell Rotary Club served guests a four-course supper, including haggis, neeps and tatties.

As tradition dictates, the haggis was ceremonially addressed in a recital given by Gerry Macdonald.

The evening also included a performance of bagpipe music from Reading Scottish Pipe Band’s Alan Vaughan and drummer Gregor Hosie.

And the 125 participants could take part in a ceilidh led by Alan Davies.

They also enjoyed a raffle, a bonus ball game and the intriguingly named lemon rolling game.

The Burns’ Night Dinner was held in aid of The Gurkha Welfare Trust.

During the evening, club president Nigel Boshier thanked Dave Donaldson, Sue and Alan Davis for organising the event and announced that next year it will be held on Saturday, January 23, the nearest Saturday to the anniversary of Burns’ birth.