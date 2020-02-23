Centenary celebrations for birthday boy Doug at COATS

HE MIGHT be from God’s own country, but he’s now a Crowthorne man – and he has cause for celebration as he’s just turned 100.

On Monday, Doug Mustill was joined by family, friends and staff from the COATS Centre in the village for a big celebration.

The event included a cake, cards from friends and family and, of course, a missive from Her Majesty the Queen.

Doug used to be a blacksmith and has been coming to COATS, based in Pinewood Avenue, for the past six weeks. He used to come with his late wife Joan, but said that he has also made many friends at the centre.

A spokesperson said: “In keeping with the COATS tradition, he wore the special birthday hat as everyone sang happy birthday to him.

“COATS welcomes all local seniors from 65 to 100 and beyond at their newly refurbished centre in Crowthorne. Why not join them and celebrate your next birthday among new friends?”

For more details, call the manager, Bernie, on 01344 773464 or visit www.coatscrowthorne.org.uk