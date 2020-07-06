Charities team up for domestic abuse awareness campaign

A REGIONAL victim support charity has launched an awareness campaign for reporting domestic abuse anonymously.

Victims First, which supports victims of crime and abuse across Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire is working with national charity Crimestoppers to raise awareness of the support available.

Crimestoppers has an anonymous reporting service for people who are concerned about others, and Victims First provides emotional and practical support directly to those affected.

Matthew Barber, deputy police and crime commissioner, said: “We know that the lockdown measures put in place due to Covid-19 have increased the risk for people in abusive relationships.

“While some restrictions are now easing, many victims will still be living with their abusers.

“Some people may not feel comfortable reporting to the police so we hope this campaign will help by raising awareness within communities on how to report domestic abuse anonymously to Crimestoppers, and by helping victims themselves reach out for support through our service, Victims First.”

Annabelle Goodenough, Crimestoppers south east regional manager, said: “It is shocking to think that even in normal times, two women a week are killed by a former or current partner.

“This is a serious crime, and victims feel trapped, alone and powerless. They are often too scared or vulnerable to seek help or speak out. This is where we, as a community, can step forward and speak out about any concerns.”

The campaign — consisting of radio and social media advertising — will run across the Thames Valley.

To find out more, or to access support through Victims First, call 0300 1234 148 or visit: www.victims-first.org.uk.

Anyone concerned that someone else is experiencing domestic abuse, can report it to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org/keeping-safe/personal-safety/domestic-abuse.

In an emergency always call 999.

In a non-emergency, people can:

Call 101 or make a report on the Thames Valley Police website

Call the National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247

Contact Women’s Aid via: www.womensaid.org.uk

Call the Men’s Advice Line: 0808 8010327

Call Mankind, a helpline for male victims: 01823 334244

Call Galop, for members of the LGBT+ community: 0800 999 5428

Contact Victims First via: www.victims-first.org.uk

Call Flag DV for free legal advice for Domestic Abuse: 0800 731 0055

Call SAFE! For victims of crime aged 5 – 18: 0800 1337938