Charity auction includes dinner with Mike Atherton and work experience with talkSPORT

A WOKINGHAM man is taking a step in the right direction.

Chris Duncan is holding a charity auction and trekking 100km across New Zealand to raise money for children’s sport.

Duncan has arranged two ways people can donate to Laureus Sport for Good, which is an organisation that helps children in over 40 countries to use sport to overcome violence, discrimination and disadvantage.

Duncan said: “I’ve committed to raise funds so that kids around the world can get to experience the joy of sport, as my own kids and their friends and family have been fortunate enough to do.”

The first way to support Duncan is to take part in his charity auction.

Prizes include a private dinner with Mike Atherton and a week of work experience at talkSPORT.

The auction runs until Monday, February 24. To take part, visit: www.jumblebee.co.uk/cd20.

The second way to support the organisation is through Duncan’s fundraising page where he aims to raise £10,000.

Duncan is taking part in Challenge New Zealand 2020, which is a 100km hike across New Zealand’s South Island. The trek begins on Monday, November 30 and ends Saturday, December 5.

All of the proceeds raised at the auction and through the challenge will go to Laureus Sport for Good. The fundraiser is available at: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/cd20.