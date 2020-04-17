Charity believes in the power of good cup of tea

A NEW charity scheme allows people to donate tea and biscuits to care homes and hospitals.

National Tea Day’s initiative will send care packages to the lonely, vulnerable and heroic members of our community to combat feelings of isolation.

It aims to host the nation’s biggest virtual tea party this coming Tuesday by using donations to provide gift packs, which include tea, biscuits, cakes, bunting and balloons to Barchester and Audley care homes and Nuffield Health hospitals.

Every £10 given will ensure another pack goes out, and £4 of this will go to Mind, the charity that provides help for those struggling with their mental health.

Diaz Ayub, National Tea Day founder, said: “We believe in the power of tea to unite us in times of need, helping combat feelings of loneliness, anxiety and depression.

“Your generous pledges will help us provide care homes and NHS hospitals with more than 10,000 party packs and make a difference to many more through our charity partnership.”

To find out more, and to donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/solidaritea-2020.