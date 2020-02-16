Charity book sale to take place in Earley church this half-term

A CHARITY book sale will take place at St Nicolas Church in Sutcliffe Avenue, Earley on Tuesday, February 18.

Running from 9.30am to 11.30am, there will be a selection of adult and children’s books available. There is no set price – guests should make a donation.

All money raised will go towards the work of First Days Children’s Charity, which provides pre-loved baby equipment and clothes to families who would otherwise be unable to afford them.

For more details, log on to www.firstdays.net