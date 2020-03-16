Charity fashion show helps make a difference to work of Wokingham's WADE

WADE held a charity fashion show

THE LATEST fashions were unveiled at a Wokingham centre for the elderly on Wednesday, March 4.

Four volunteer and two professional models took to a specially created catwalk at WADE on Reading Road.

They showcased a range of clothes from Travelling Trends, giving audiences a glimpse into what’s hot.

The event was to raise funds for the centre, which provides freshly-cooked meals and refreshments morning and afternoon for over 60s. It also offers services such as hairdressing, chiropody and occupational therapy for those who need it.

Its work is funded by donations, meaning that events such as this and a forthcoming Grand National event, make a big difference.

WADE’s Jessica Clucas said: “We raised a total of £1,160 through ticket, raffle and refreshment sales. It was organised by Friend of WADE, Sally Newlove.”

The Grand National event takes place on Saturday, April 4, again at the Reading Road day centre. Tickets cost £15 and include a hot lunch and an afternoon tea, plus a screening of the race at 5.15pm and six further races.

A licensed bar and a Tote bookmaker will add to the fun.

For more details, call WADE on 0118 978 7025 or log on to wadecentre.org.uk

