The Filf to perform on Saturday, January 25

CHARITY WADE is planning a music night to help raise funds.

It will be welcoming The Filf, a party band, for the event on Saturday, January 25.

Tickets cost £13 and include a finger buffet.

Doors open at 7pm and there will be a raffle, a bar and free parking.

For more details, call the Reading Road centre 0118 978 7025 or log on to www.wadecentre.org.uk