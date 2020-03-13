Charity shop asks for spring cleaning donations

Blue Cross says donations will help prevent goods from being sent to landfill

A WOKINGHAM-based charity shop is hoping that it can receive spring cleaning donations.

The Blue Cross in Market Place says it will welcome good quality items to prevent them from being sent to landfill.

Money raised from its store goes to help the thousands of homeless, abandoned sick and injured pets cared for by the charity every month.

To help, the charity has donation bags that can be filled up and returned to the store.

And it also needs volunteers to help out.

Shop manager Jaye Cook said: “With spring on the horizon, this is the perfect time of year for a clear out but please don’t just throw some-thing away because you haven’t worn or used it in a while.

“We are always in need of stock at our shop and welcome clothing and household goods that we can sell in order to help thousands of pets in need at the same time.”

For more visit the store, or log on to www.bluecross.org.uk.