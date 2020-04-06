Charity that works with Berkshire's sight-impaired switches to online services

IN RESPONSE to coronavirus, Berkshire Vision will now be providing digital support to their members.

Over the last week, the charity has gone from in-person operations to offering its advice and social services digitally and over the phone due to social distancing.

Berkshire Vision works with sight impaired children and adults to improve their confidence and independence through social activities and sports.

It has set up a phone befriending service so that members can be checked on weekly by volunteers, many of whom have been made unemployed due to the virus.

It also offers virtual coffee mornings, quiz events and informal discussion groups to its members, enabling them to stay connected online.

Gerry Harmon, head of fundraising and marketing at Berkshire Vision, said: “Our priority has been and always will be, the welfare of our valuable members.

“As soon as the crisis materialised, we were planning alternatives to our standard face-to-face activities, to ensure we were still keeping communication links open and supporting our members to stay well and safe during this challenging time.

“It is business as usual, albeit in a different format.”

For more information, visit www.berkshirevision.org.uk.