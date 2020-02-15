Charity walk at Dinton Pastures will help raise funds for Royal Berkshire Hospital

A CHARITY walk will help the Royal Berkshire Hospital.

Winter Walk For Wards will be held on Sunday, February 23 from 10am.

There are two walks to enjoy, one at two miles and the second is four-and-a-half miles. Both go around the lakes of Dinton Pastures in Hurst.

Entry is by a £5 donation for each walker, and organisers hope that they will gain a £20 sponsorship from friends and family.

This money will go to the favourite ward or department within the Reading-based hospital.

The event is organised by the Royal Berks charity and each participant will collect a certificate of achievement on completion.

For more details, or to book a place, log on to www.winterwalkforwards2020.eventbrite.co.uk