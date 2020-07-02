Check your water works ahead of coronavirus re-opening warns water company

BUSINESSES are being warned to check the taps ahead of reopening.

After three months away, many taps, showers and toilets having not been used, and South East Water is urging companies coming out of lockdown to make sure their water supplies are in good working order.

The appeal is particularly important for pubs, restaurants, hotels and shops.

South East Water said that to ensure the water is safe to drink businesses should:

Run taps starting with the one nearest to where the water pipe enters the building. Make sure the water is clear and feels cool to the touch

If water was stored, cisterns should be emptied and re-filled with fresh water from the incoming supply. Flush through the taps before use

Shower heads must be rinsed through before use and the company recommends wearing a face mask while carrying out this task

Ensure all appliances connected to the water supply are thoroughly flushed through before use

If the property has any internal filters or water softeners, these should be checked to ensure they are working correctly

If plumbers are required to make any changes or repairs to the plumbing system, approved plumbers can be found under the WaterSafe scheme.

Steve Andrews, South East Water’s head of central operations, said: “We know that businesses will be working hard on making essential preparations for welcoming members of the public back and water can easily be overlooked.

“But top of their list should be making sure their water is in same excellent condition as when it leaves our pipes and enters their premises. Just by carrying out these simple tasks will make sure this happens.”For more information and advice, visit wholesale.southeastwater.co.uk/