WATCH: Chief Constable of Thames Valley Police urges public to stay home in video message

YESTERDAY, Thames Valley Police’s Chief Constable, John Campbell warned that if the public do not follow advice to stay home, they will use new policing powers to safeguard the community.

Mr Campbell said: “The outbreak of coronavirus is something that is having a fundamental impact on all of our lives with sometimes tragic consequences.

“We all have a role to play here in the Thames Valley and across the nation, in helping to combat coronavirus and only by working together will we best manage this.

“The government has directed people to stay inside and only to go out for very specific reasons: to buy essential food and provisions, for a medical emergency, to care for someone, or to travel to and from work only when absolutely necessary.

“I am urging you to all take this advice.

“We will continue our day to day policing duties, working with our communities to ensure we are all complying with this essential government direction.

“However if the public do not take the advice we will look to use the new police powers in order to safeguard everyone. We are expecting legislation and further government guidance on this shortly.”

Mr Campbell explained that the Police are working to protect staff and officers during this time.

He added: “We have strong, well-tested contingency plans in place to deal with all possibilities, and we will continue to serve the public during this exceptionally challenging time.

“If you take anything from this message, please let it be this.

“Stay at home, protect yourself, protect your loved ones and those around you, and feel confident that Thames Valley Police will continue to protect you.

“We can all work together to best protect Thames Valley and the nation through this pandemic.”