Children enjoy a celebration of Pooh

Speical Storytime session to honour the residents of 100 Hundred Acre Wood

ONE HUNDRED ACRE WOODS came to Woodley in a celebration of one of literature’s greatest philosophers.

AA Milne’s Winnie The Pooh was the focus for the special storytime session, held at the town’s library on Saturday, January 18.

Visiting families could enjoy stories and activities all based around the bear who loves hunny and is the inspiration for hundreds of internet memes – a far cry from his origins as a children’s book.

And the event was a hit with the library too.

Cllr Parry Batth, Wokingham Borough Council’s executive member for environment and leisure, said: “Woodley Library celebrated Winnie the Pooh Day with stories and fun activities for children.

“The library was also full of families with children looking at the Winnie the Pooh display and borrowing Winnie the Pooh books.

“Libraries are the heart of our communities and with family activities like this, we know this will continue.

“In Wokingham borough, our libraries don’t just loan books, they also host a range of activities for children, teens and adults that put them firmly in the centre of our towns and villages.”