Children invited to help Royal Berkshire Hospital by designing a new mascot

CHILDREN are invited to design a mascot to help people feel more comfortable at local hospitals.

The Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust (RBFT) is inviting anyone aged one to 16 to design a friendly character to help support children when they receive medical care.

The trust is looking for colourful characters that are imaginary and original. The mascot could be an animal, sea or even a space creature that captures the excitement and the imagination

of other children and young people.

Submissions will be judged on creativity and artistic quality, as well as how well they represent the new RBFT children and young people’s strategy.

Entries also should include a brief story about the character no more than 250 words.

The characters should also be given interesting names. The competition closes Wednesday, September 30. Winners will be announced in October and invited to attend a special ceremony.

Entries can be hand drawn or submitted electronically. They should be emailed to engagement@royalberkshire.nhs.uk with the subject line: CYP Mascot competition. Or posted to CYP mascot competition, c/o Communications, Level 4, Royal Berkshire Hospital, Craven Road, Reading, RG1 5AN.