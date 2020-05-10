Sister loses the stabilisers in sponsored cycle for NHS

DITCHING THE stabilisers, two young sisters have been peddling around their neighbourhood to fundraise for the NHS.

Sisters Stephanie (4) and Rebecca Godwin (2) from Winnersh embarked on a sponsored cycle last weekend to help staff at The Royal Berkshire Hospital.

Stephanie ditched the stabilisers for her cycle.

Sarah Godwin, the girls’ mother, said the appeal was prompted by her eldest daughter Stephanie.

“She kind of inspired me to do this,” she said. “At night we say a little prayer and she said ‘There is a nasty virus going around, and that is why everything is closed. People have coughs and people are very ill, we can’t go out. I hope the virus goes away.’

“It came from her saying that. I felt I ought to do something.”

The family chose to support the Our Hospital Heroes campaign from The Royal Berkshire Hospital after the care they received when Stephanie was born.

“Steph was seven weeks premature,” said Mrs Godwin. “She was born in London but transferred to Royal Berks, she was in Buscot ward for three weeks. My husband and youngest daughter Rebecca were born there. The staff are fantastic.”

The sisters cycled four times around their neighbourhood block and have raised more than £300 to date for Our Hospital Heroes.

Mrs Godwin added: “The cycle ride went really well and we are so proud of our girls. Stephanie, who has only just started to learn to cycle without stabilisers on her own a week ago, managed most of the cycle ride by herself.

“Her Daddy — Oliver — was running alongside her but, towards the end, she was so fast it gave Daddy a good workout keeping up with her.

Rebecca took on the challenge with her scooter

“Rebecca went racing round on her pink scooter and had lots of fun. She managed two blocks before having refreshments and then eagerly setting off again. She requested carrying for the last lap because she was too tired but she did exceedingly well.

“The whole cycle ride took around one hour and 30 minutes and it was great to get support from neighbours who were waving at us from their windows. We want to thank those that have donated.”

The sisters tackled the challenge together

To donate to the fundraiser, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/godwincycleforrbsheros

