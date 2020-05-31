Children spread joy with care parcels for care homes

Children are being inspired to spread some joy with appreciation parcels for care homes in the Wokingham and Reading areas.

They are taking part in a scheme organised by the Sewa Day charity.

Sewa means performing an act of kindness without expectation of reward, and many adults have taken part in the scheme by cooking hot meals for frontline workers and arranging collections for food banks.

Children, the Sewa Day Charity says, were keen to help as they had done before the Covid-19 crisis.

One 11-year-old, Diya Shah, came up with the idea of creating “Appreciation Parcels” for local care homes.

They are filled with foods, letters and colourful drawings to brighten the days of residents.

On receiving the first appreciation parcel, Bridge House in Twyford said that the “Care Appreciation parcel has brightened their day and that they are looking forward to enjoying the food hamper”.

Janhvi Mokshi, aged 6, said it was great fun doing the care appreciation parcel and hope it brings a smile to the care homes.

She goes to Radstock Primary School in Lower Earley, which tweeted about their efforts to their fellow school friends.

The children have delivered more than 16 parcels to care homes and they intend to extend the scheme to show their appreciation to keyworkers who have helped over the coronavirus pandemic.

Sathish Kumar, co-ordinator for Sewa Dayin Wokingham and Reading, said: “The children’s enthusiasm and passion for the appreciation parcels shows that we all can make a difference and spread some joy and that through creativity and determination we can overcome all challenges”.