Children’s residential home gets outstanding rating from Ofsted

A CHILDREN’S home in Wokingham has been rated as outstanding by Ofsted following a recent visit.

Pondview had a full inspection on February 26 and 27, has been acknowledged for its “highly effective services that consistently exceed the standards of good”

Parent company Calcot Services for Children is celebrating its 30th year as a provider of care and education services for vulnerable children and their families: It now has had three homes rated as Outstanding across Wokingham and West Berkshire since January.

The Ofsted report acknowledges the success of Pondview and the positive impact it is having on children’s lives. It also praises the home’s “passionate and committed” manager, Karen Hatch for her excellent practice and exceptional management style.

Rachel Redgwell, managing director of Calcot Services for Children, was delighted with the latest report.

She said: “We are exceptionally proud of the achievement and progress Pondview have made to be graded as Outstanding by Ofsted in the most recent inspection.

“To have been graded as Outstanding by Ofsted in our celebratory 30th year anniversary is a wonderful accomplishment.

“The high standards of care afforded to young people was clearly evident and confirmed by Ofsted.

“It is a wonderful achievement for the team and young people in the home, led by a committed manager in Karen Hatch.

“We would like to thank all those who support Calcot Services for Children to include the community of Wokingham which has supported us since the opening of Pondview in 2010.”

The report states: “The actions of the children’s home contribute to significantly improved outcomes and positive experiences for children and young people who need help, protection and care.”

“Children thrive in this home. They make clear and consistent progress and benefit from a staff team committed to children׳s continued development.

“One child said, ‘If I needed anything they helped me… personally I think they deserve an outstanding’.”

“This home is managed by a passionate and committed manager. She is energetic and dynamic and has high expectations of staff and children. She is inspirational, and one young person who recently moved on to independence described her as ‘great׳.”

“This manager is highly ambitious for children and there is clear evidence of the impact that she has made on their lives.

“One child acknowledges that the support she received from the manager and staff team has helped her achieve her ambitions.

“The manager has excellent working relationships with partner agencies and schools.

“She has worked tirelessly to find a suitable school for the newest child in the home and has personally visited the school to ensure that it is suitable.”

“Clear and consistent boundaries mean that children live in an environment that contributes to their feeling of well-being and security.

“Pet therapy is used in the home and children respond positively to the house dog. There is a recognition of the benefits that caring for an animal can bring and the impact of this is clear.”