Chilli Courgette with Garlic Butter

This simple dish takes just 10 to 15 minutes to prepare and cook. You can substitute Rapeseed oil for the butter and use vegan Parmesan to make a vegan version of the dish.

Ingredients for 4

4 Courgettes thinly sliced

3 Medium onions, peeled, and chopped roughly

3 Cloves garlic, peeled and grated

100g Butter

1 Mild Red Chilli thinly sliced

100ml Double Cream

1 Tsp Sweet Smoked Paprika

Sea Salt to your taste

Freshly Cracked Black Pepper to your taste

Aged Parmesan Cheese

Method

In a large frying pan melt the butter gently with the garlic and then add the onions and cook very low to eliminate the harshness of the garlic and soften the onions but without taking any colour.

While this is on prepare the rest of the veg and remember to stir occasionally.

When the garlic butter and onions are ready turn up the heat to medium high and add the courgettes and chilli stirring every couple of minutes allowing them to brown.

When most of them have taken on a nice colour add the cream and paprika and allow to reduce slightly before tasting and seasoning with the salt and pepper.

Serve with a generous portion of the Parmesan.

Gavin McArdell

