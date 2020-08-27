Chilterns Cricket League: Emmbrook & Bearwood’s 1s clinical bowling sees them to victory but 2s are defeated

Holyport (81 all out) lost to Emmbrook and Bearwood (84 all out)



Emmbrook and Bearwood (35 points) came out as victors in a tightly contested match as they took the points with a three run win over Holyport.

Emmbrook batted first and put on an opening partnership of 16 before Will Wells fell for three runs.

The next pair proved to be sturdy as they build Emmbrook towards 32 runs before captain Alex Cobb was removed for 14.

However, aftera reasonable start the wickets began to tumble quickly. Emmbrook managed to put on just 27 runs for the next six wickets which came in quick succession to leave them in a precarious position in the match.

TJ Wells fell for just one to leave Emmbrook with a dangerously low score of 65-9. However, their innings was somewhat recovered thanks to a score of 20 from Andrew Robertson before he eventually fell to bring an end to Emmbrook’s innings with a total of 84.

With a relatively low score to defend, Emmbrook had to be cool and clinical in the field, and they managed to do exactly that. Richard Cole put in an outstanding performance as he took 4-22, while Will Wells added 2-21 as Emmbrook sealed victory by bowling Holyport all out just three runs shy of the target to win their second match of the season.

Emmbrook & Bearwood batting: Cobb 14, Wells 3, Williams 11, Trueman 4, Smart 3, Narraway 6, Ramsey 8, Robertson 20, Cole 0, T Wells 1, Morgan 0no

Emmbrook & Bearwood bowling: Cole 4-22, Morgan 0-8, Wells 2-21, Robertson 1-6, Cobb 1-14

Emmbrook and Bearwood 2s (148/8) lost to Denham 2s (149/7)



Emmbrook and Bearwood 2s were beaten for the second time this season in Chilterns Division Two after Denham took a three wicket victory.

Emmbrook won the toss and elected to bat first with the opening pair of Stuart Fairhead (14) and Iwan Perry (10) getting the hosts off to a reasonable start to their innings.

Emmbrook & Bearwood 2s v Denham 2s (batting) Emmbrook celebrate taking the wicket.

Sandeep Nair could only add one run before he was bowled out by Danny Dawson but the pair of Ravi Balakrishnan and Mark Lazenbury proved to be vital to Emmbrook’s innings.

Balakrishnan fell just one run shy of his half century as he was run out of 49, while Lazenbury added an important 26 to the scoreboard.

Paul Hunsdon added 16 to the total, while Ben Murray was 17 not out to take Emmbrook and Bearwood to 148 at the end of their overs.

Emmbrook & Bearwood 2s v Denham 2s (batting) Geoff Marsden bowling

Hunsdon took the first wicket of Holyport’s innings as Arun Singh was dismissed lbw for seven runs. Balakrishnan took the wicket of Bobby Rai for 10 runs before Hunsdon took his second wicket of the day to dismiss Holyport’s opening batsman for 35.

Josh Simpson and Anik Kanabar formed a formiddle pairing at the crease to take Holyport.

Emmbrook dismissed the tail end of the Denham order for a return of a low combined score but the damage was done as Denham surpassed the total with three wickets to spare after 28 overs.

Emmbrook are in fifth position having played five matches of the league season.

Emmbrook & Bearwood 2s v Denham 2s (batting) Steve Lazenbury bowling

Emmbrook & Bearwood batting: Fairhead 14, Parry 10, Nair 1, Balakrishnan 49, M Lazenbury 26, Goodwin 0, Murray 17no, Hunsdon 16, McNab 0, S Lazenbury 5no, Marsden dnb

Emmbrook & Bearwood bowling: Balakrishnan 1-29, Murray 0-24, Hunsdon 2-19, Nair 0-17, Marsden 1-9, McNab 2-37, S Lazenbury 0-8, Goodwin 0-7.