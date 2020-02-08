Chiropractic business branches out with new Twyford practice

A TWYFORD clinic is back in business, after opening a new practice in London Road.

The Back Room — which opened on Monday — has moved from a room in Berkshire Dental Care to its own premises on London Road in the village’s centre.

It is run by husband-and-wife team Louise and Fave Preece and is run as a McTimoney chiropractor.

This is a drug-free, hands-on approach to health care that includes patient examination, diagnosis and treatment.

Practitioners say that by offering expert spinal health care, dietary and lifestyle advice, it can help you to lead a healthy life and maintain wellbeing.

Mrs Preece said that she truly believes in using the McTimoney method, as it treats the body as a whole rather than the localised area where the pain is.

And she has been practising since 2009, running from a home-based clinic in Woodley.

For the past four years she has been a fixture in village and is now taking the next step to grow her business even further.

She will work there alongside two other McTimoney chiropractors and is soon to have a sports massage therapist joining the business, and also has one room available to rent for a holistic practitioner.

Services at the clinic include a safe, gentle and natural solution to back, neck, shoulder pain, sciatica, headaches, migraines or minor sports injuries.

And the family-run business will be open from 8am through to 8pm from Mondays to Thursdays, closing at 5pm on Fridays and 1pm on Saturdays.