Choral society gift more than £700 to two local charities

LAST WEEK, members of Wokingham Choral Society presented their fundraising efforts to two local charities.

In December, the society raised £755 with their retiring collection at the Wokingham Choral Society’s Christmas Concert.

They split the funds equally, with half presented to Wokingham town mayor, Cllr Lynn Forbes and the other half to Annie Hoddle, community liaison officer at Sebastian’s Action Trust.

Sebastian’s Action Trust have a centre in Crowthorne, and support seriously-ill children and their families.

Wokingham town mayor, Cllr Lynn Forbes and Annie Hoddle, community liaison officer at Sebastian’s Action Trust were presented with £377.50 to each of their charities. Picture: Jess Warren

The £377.50 donated to the mayor’s charity will go Diana Brimblecombe Animal Rescue Centre.

This weekend, the society will be holding a workshop titled Love through the Ages.

It will run on Saturday, February 29 from 10am until 4.30pm at The Holt School.

Places cost £20. More information can be found on their website.