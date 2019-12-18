Christmas and New Year opening times for Citizens Advice Wokingham

We just wanted to take the opportunity to tell you when our services will be available over the next couple of weeks.

We are looking forward to sharing our review of 2019 with you, which will be available on Thursday 2nd January 2020 in The Wokingham Paper.

Last year we closed throughout the Christmas and New Year period but we have decided to have some accessibility this year at our Wokingham office, thanks to our staff and volunteers for offering to come in!

Wokingham office address is Waterford House, Erftstadt Court, Wokingham, RG40 2YF.

Woodley office address is Headley Road (adjacent to the library), Woodley, RG5 4JA.

Wokingham office drop-in:

Monday 23rd December 2019 – 9am-3pm

Tuesday 24th, Wednesday 25th and Thursday 26th – closed

Friday 27th December 2019 – 10am-2pm

Monday 30th December 2019 – 10am-2pm

Tuesday 31st December 2019 and Wednesday 1st January 2020 – closed

Thursday 2nd January 2020 – 9am-3pm – returning to open as usual

Woodley office drop-in:

Monday 23rd December 2019 – 9.30am-3.30pm

Tuesday 24th, Wednesday 25th, Thursday 26th, Friday 27th, Monday 30th, Tuesday 31st, Wednesday 1st January – closed

Returning to open as usual on Monday 6th January 2020 from 9.30am-3.30pm

Telephone adviceline:

Our telephone adviceline will be open for anyone living or working anywhere in Wokingham Borough on Monday 23rd December (9am-3pm), Friday 27th December (10am-2pm) and Monday 30th December (10am-2pm) returning to usual timings on Thursday 2nd January.

Please call 0300 330 1189 to access our adviceline.

Email advice:

Visit www.citizensadvicewokingham.org.uk click email advice and we will do our best to get back to you as soon as possible.

We are always keen to work with partners to benefit the needs of our local communities – so we are delighted that, working with Wokingham Foodbank, they have shared a number of food parcels with us for any emergencies that come up. Please access us if you need any help.

May we take this opportunity to wish you all a very Merry Christmas, happy holidays and a great, healthy and happy new year. We would also like to extend our thanks to all of our staff, volunteers, trustees, clients, funders and supporters who have worked with us this year.

