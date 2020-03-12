'Chuffed to bits': Team behind new pub delighted as crowds flock to The Lord Raglan

The Big Smoke Brew Co opened doors of Denmark Street venue at 5pm on Thursday, March 12

“We’re chuffed to bits” – that’s the verdict of the new owners of The Lord Raglan pub in Wokingham, which opened its doors for the first time today.

The bar was packed with customers keen to try beers from The Big Smoke Brew Co, which has given the Denmark Street site a £350,000 makeover.

Customers could try one of the company’s own brews or beers from Finchampstead companies Siren Craft Brew and Elusive.

And they could order some of the food from the pub’s kitchens: a wide range of small plates designed for sharing such as tacos and fried chicken and main meals such as burgers, pies and house smoked meats.

Rich Craig, co-founder of the blossoming chain, was delighted with the initial response to the busy pub.

“We’re very, very pleased,” he told Wokingham.Today. “It’s been six weeks of hard work. All the builders have been working really hard, it’s all come together in the last week and we’re really chuffed with the results.”

Big changes to the former Raglan has seen the back bar removed, creating more space for customers to relax in.

There is a conservatory area with a retractable roof for the summer, and the décor is warm and friendly.

Parents will welcome a special baby changing area and there are a mixture of booths, tables, sofas and nooks and crannies to settle into – tables can be reserved in advance.

And Mr Craig is delighted with the results. A particular highlight for him is the courtyard extension.

“We’re calling it the garden room, it has a retractable roof. And in the summertime, it will all open up and you’ll feel like you’re sitting inside but you know looking up at the stars.”

The team outside The Lord Ragland in Wokingha Denmark Street Picture: Nick Tydeman

Mr Craig felt that the brewery was a good fit for the regenerated town centre.

“We always thought that Wokingham would be a fantastic place for us to open a pub and it seems that the local people have responded well to that. We hope it keeps going in the same fashion.”

One of the big things about the pub is its range of beers. There is everything from lower alcohol ‘session’ beers to seasonal specials. The company also seeks artisan products to offer to customers. But don’t let the variety put you off.

“Our beers are very accessible, so I don’t think the people in Wokingham are going to find anything that’s too surprising,” Mr Craig said.

“The most experimental beer that we have on the bar at the moment is our milk stout which has got lactose in it, which is milk, sugar, and it also has cocoa and vanilla. That’s about the most exciting thing I suppose that we brew.”