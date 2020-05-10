CHURCH NOTES: Gaining perspective

How is a Navy Seal’s life like our life currently in the United Kingdom during this Covid-19 pandemic?

Answer: VUCA! What is VUCA you ask? It’s an Acronym that stands for Volatility – Uncertainty – Complex – Ambiguous.

It a framework to describe something we all deal with, change, but one that is happening at pace.

In the Navy Seal world, this pace of change is usually on steroids and they have to move, act, react quickly to danger and restore peace and safety from threats and attacks.

One of the things that helps them deal with the various levels of VUCA they experience is their perspective on the task at hand in light of the truth of the future state they intend to see and support.

Having a proper perspective helps them avoid falling into passivity (que sera, sera), or anxiety (fear of what is going to happen), or unreality (5G is the real cause for all this!) and instead proceed in faith towards restoring a positive future state.

Those of us who are people of Faith can look to the Old Testament prophet, Micah for our inspiration and to help us regain a proper long-term perspective on the future state God desires for all men.

Micah penned these words in chapter 6: verse 8 “He has shown you, O mortal, what is good, and what does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God”.

What kind of people will we be when this Pandemic has passed?

Will we have faith enough to go to work?

Will we have faith enough to travel on public transit?

The good news is, we are never alone, for God is walking with us on this journey!

By Wes Wisham from Kings Church, writing on behalf of Churches Together Wokingham