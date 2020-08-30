CHURCH NOTES: It’s time to celebrate our farmers

Harvest is fast approaching in what’s been the strangest year of most of our lives.

So it’s time to celebrate our farmers and we are excited about some resources, produced by the Arthur Rank Centre.

While the Arthur Rank Centre has long been known as a source of ideas and resources for rural churches, it’s been quite some time since we produced a substantial new harvest resource.

But this month, it’s launching its Harvest 2020: Thank you to our farmers campaign, inspired in large part by the recognition of people across the UK have gained of the role ‘key workers’ have played in keeping us all going through the Covid-19 epidemic.

Farmers are one such group of key workers, and over the last few months many people have become aware – some for the first time – of the vital role UK farms play in feeding our nation, while the food shortages we experienced in the early days of the Covid-19 lockdown reminded us how fragile the supply chain can be.

As churches and communities across the UK prepare to celebrate harvest, let’s embrace this opportunity to thank both the farmers across the UK who grow our food for us and the Creator God that sustains and nurtures each of us.

The Diocese of Oxford