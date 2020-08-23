CHURCH NOTES: We all need some fun

The lockdown has made so many activities impossible. So, we have had to find different ways to amuse ourselves during lockdown.

How do we choose what activities to do? We are used to socialising and seeing our friends whenever we want, in our homes, in pubs or in restaurants, none of which have been possible.

For some of us, who are no longer going out to work and going in shops. We are much more isolated than we were before the pandemic started.

It can be very difficult to deal with meeting very few people and being unable to do many of the fun things we were doing before.

We all need to have fun, which has been in short supply for many people. It is very easy to dwell on those things we cannot do and the people we cannot meet and the activities we cannot do.

What is the best way of dealing with such a depressing situation?

We can get better entertainment on the TV, by buying a better package with more films and more choice.

We can do more exercise. I did hear of one person climbing Ben Nevis on their back doorstep, taking the number of steps it takes to get up Ben Nevis, all on the back doorstep. We can communicate with friends in alternative ways.

One of the best ways of dealing with difficulties is to make sure we cherish our neighbours, colleagues, friends and relations. During lockdown any people have done some very caring and thoughtful things for friends and even strangers. Thinking of others is a good way of stopping thinking about our own situation.

Trying to do whatever we can for those closest to us is always a good thing to do. It keeps us physically active and gives us something more positive to think about.

Geoff Peck is a member of Woosehill Church, writing on behalf of Churches Together in Wokingham