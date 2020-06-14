CHURCH NOTES: Why rainbows?

One cannot fail to notice the rainbows adorning shop windows, houses, pavements and even clothes at the moment.

Someone recently asked me ‘why rainbows?’

Rainbows are used as a sign of hope in many different cultures. Of course in our Christian culture, rainbows are a sign sent from God to Noah in Genesis as a promise of better times ahead. ‘God put the rainbow in the sky as a sign of His promise that He would never again destroy the earth with flood’ Genesis 9:13-17.

In Greco-Roman mythology a rainbow is considered to be a path between heaven and earth.

Since 1978, some 42 years prior to the current Covid-19 pandemic, rainbows were and still are used as a symbol of inclusivity and diversity. The rainbow was first used on a flag to depict pride, defiance and hope for a world of acceptance and respect.

Whatever you believe rainbows symbolise, we are all moved to see them as a gift, a sign of hope, love and grace to everyone.

A sign sent from God showing his love for all and a reminder that we are all equal in his eyes and loved by him unconditionally regardless of our gifts, our beliefs, our race, our sexuality or job.

Although rainbows are a perfect arc when seen by us, from above they are actually a fully formed circle, how appropriate then that God’s undying, love surrounds us at all times.

Next time you notice a rainbow in a window, remember how much God loves you whoever you are, unconditionally.

Claire Knight is the church and community outreach team leader at Wokingham Methodist Church, writing on behalf of Churches Together in Wokingham