Church services in Wokingham borough on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2019

Crib services, carol services and midnight masses plus Christmas Day celebrations

Churches across Wokingham borough will be welcoming visitors for their festive services on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

On Christmas Eve, some churches will be holding special family-friendly crib services in the afternoon, with carols in the early evening.

And many will hold midnight services and masses to celebrate the clock striking midnight, heralding the start of Christmas Day itself.

Christmas Day services tend to be short and family-friendly, with some Anglican churches holding traditional communion services around 8am, using the Book of Common Prayer as their basis.

Here, we round up the special services taking place on December 24 and 25.

Information was compiled before Christmas by visiting church websites, and service details can change. If in doubt, check with venue before attending.

Christmas Eve, Tuesday, December 24

ARBORFIELD – Arborfield Church, Church Lane RG2 9JA. Christingle service. 2pm. Details: www.abch.org.uk

ARBORFIELD – St Eligius Community Church, Tope Road RG2 9NB. Midnight communion. 11.30pm. Details: 0118 973 0133.

ARBORFIELD GREEN – Arborfield Green Community Centre, Sheerlands Road RG2 9ND. Church at the Green presents Christingle service. 4pm. Details: www.abch.org.uk

BARKHAM – St James, Church Lane RG40 4PL. Family carols. 4pm. Midnight carols. 11.30pm. Details: www.abch.org.uk

BEARWOOD – St Catherine’s Church, Bearwood Road RG41 5BN. Crib service. 4.30pm. Midnight mass. 11pm. Details: 0118 979 3898.

CROWTHORNE – Baptist Church, High Street. Christingles. 4pm. Details: 01344 774085.

CROWTHORNE – Holy Ghost Catholic Church, New Wokingham Road RG45 6JG. Morning mass. 9.30am. Mas of Christmas night. 10pm. Details: 01252 876820.

CROWTHORNE – Methodist Church, Dukes Ride. Christingle service. 4pm. Details: 01344 411417.

CROWTHORNE – St John The Baptist Church, Waterloo Road. Crib service. 3.30pm. Midnight mass. 11.30pm. Details: 01344 772413.

CROWTHORNE – Wellington College, Duke’s Ride RG45 7PU. Christingle. Ticket only. Details: 0118 973 0133.

EARLEY – Earley St Peter’s Church, Church Road RG6 1EY. The Journey to Bethlehem for under sixes. 2.30pm. Crib service and nativity play. 4.30pm. Carols from the choir. 11pm. Midnight communion. 11.30pm. Details: 0118 966 8575.

EARLEY – St Nicolas Church, Sutcliffe Avenue RG6 7JN. Carols, crib and craft. 4pm. Midnight mass. 11.30pm. Details: 0118 966 9080.

EMMBROOK – Village Hall. First Eucharist of Christmas. 9pm.

FINCHAMPSTEAD – FBC Centre, Gorse Ride North RG40 4ES. Christmas Eve community carols, with mulled wine. 4pm and 6pm. Details: 0118 908 8155.

FINCHAMPSTEAD – St James’ Church, Church Lane. Midnight mass. 11.30pm. Details: 0118 973 0133.

HURST – St Nicholas Church, Church Hill. Crib service. 4pm. Midnight communion. 11pm. Details: thru-christ.org.uk

LOWER EARLEY – Baptist Church, Maiden Place RG6 3HE. Carols by Candlelight. 6pm. Details: 0118 935 3598.

RUSCOMBE – St James’, Southbury Lane RG10 9UD. Midnight communion. 11pm. Details: 0118 934 4792.

SHINFIELD – St Mary’s Church, Church Lane RG2 9BY. Family carol service. 4pm. Midnight eucharist. 11.30pm. Details: 0118 988 5923.

SPENCERS WOOD – St Michael and All Angels, Basingstoke Road RG7 1AP. Crib service. 4pm. Midnight eucharist. 11.30pm. Details: 0118 988 5923.

SONNING – St Andrew’s, Thames Street RG4 6UT. Crib service. 4pm. Midnight mass. 11.30pm. Details: 0118 969 3298.

SWALLOWFIELD – All Saints, Church Road RG7 1TH. Crib service. 4pm. Midnight eucharist. 11.30pm.

TWYFORD – St Mary’s Church, Station Road RG10 9NT. Crib service. 3.30pm. Carols for all. 7pm. Details: 0118 934 4792.

WARGRAVE – St. Mary’s Church, Station Road RG10 8EU. Nativity service for families. 4pm. Family caorls. 6pm. Midnight communion. 11.15pm. Details: 0118 940 2300.

WINNERSH – St Mary’s Church, Church Close RG41 5NA. Crib service. 3pm. Details: 0118 979 3898.

WOKINGHAM – All Saints Church, Wiltshire Road RG40 1TN. Crib service. 2pm. Nine lessons and carols. 6.30pm. Midnight communion. 11.15pm. Details: www.allsaintswokingham.org.uk

WOKINGHAM – Baptist Church, Milton Road RG40 1DE. Craft, Christingle and carols, suitable for families with young children. 3.30pm. Details: 0118 978 7174.

WOKINGHAM – Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Sturges Road RG40 2HE. Christmas vigil masses: 4pm, 6pm and 9pm (full sung mass). Details: 0118 978 0348.

WOKINGHAM – Methodist Church, Rose Street RG40 1XS. Christingle service. 4pm. Holy communion. 11.30pm. Details: 0118 977 6898.

WOKINGHAM – St Paul’s Church, Reading Road RG41 1EH. Family Christingle services. 3pm and 5pm. Midnight mass. 11pm. Details: 0118 979 6267.

WOKINGHAM WITHOUT – St Sebastian’s Church, Nine Mile Ride. Crib service. 6pm. Midnight communion service. 11.30pm. Details: 01344 761050.

WOODLEY – Baptist Church, Hurricane Way RG5 4UX. Woodley Baptist Church presents Family Fun: crafts, games, quizzes, cakes and drinks. 3.30pm-5pm. Details: 0118 969 9956.

WOODLEY – Christ Church, Crockhamwell Road RG5 3LA. Midnight communion. 11.15pm. Details: christ-church-woodley.org.uk

WOODLEY – St James, Kingfisher Drive RG5 3LH. Christingle service. 3.30pm. Crib service with Christingle. 5pm. Midnight communion 11.30pm. Details: stjameswoodley.org

WOODLEY – St John the Evangelist, Church Road RG5 4QN. Crib service. 3pm and 4pm. Midnight communion. 11.30pm. Details: 0118 969 7956.

WOOSEHILL – Woosehill Church, Chestnut Avenue RG41 3RS. Crib service. 4pm. Candlelit midnight communion. 11pm Details: 0118 989 2714.

Christmas Day, Wednesday, December 25

ARBORFIELD – Arborfield Church, Church Lane RG2 9JA. All-age service. 10am. Details: www.abch.org.uk

ARBORFIELD – St Eligius Community Church, Tope Road RG2 9NB. Family communion. 10am. Details: 0118 973 0133.

ARBORFIELD GREEN – Arborfield Green Community Centre, Sheerlands Road RG2 9ND. Church at the Green celebration. 10am. Details: www.abch.org.uk

BARKHAM – St James, Church Lane RG40 4PL. All-age service. 10am. Details: www.abch.org.uk

BEECH HILL – St Mary the Virgin Church, Beech Hill Road RG7 2BB. Family communion. 10.30am.

CROWTHORNE – Baptist Church, High Street. All-age celebration service. 10.30am. Details: 01344 774085.

CROWTHORNE – Edgbarrow Sixth Form Centre, Grant Road. Wokingham Vineyard Church presentsChrismas Day family service. 10.30am. Details: 01344 780087.

CROWTHORNE – Holy Ghost Catholic Church, New Wokingham Road RG45 6JG. Mass of Christmas morning. 11am. Details: 01252 876820.

CROWTHORNE – Methodist Church, Dukes Ride. Family service. 10.30am. Details: 01344 411417.

CROWTHORNE – St John The Baptist Church, Waterloo Road. All-age eucharist. 10am. Details: 01344 772413.

EARLEY – Earley St Peter’s Church, Church Road RG6 1EY. Holy communion. 8am. Festival communion. 10am. Details: 0118 966 8575.

EARLEY – St Nicolas Church, Sutcliffe Avenue RG6 7JN. Christmas Day celebration. 10am. Details: 0118 966 9080.

EARLEY – Woodley Hill House, Eastcourt Avenue RG6 1HH. Christmas celebration. 10am. Details: 0118 966 2007.

FINCHAMPSTEAD – FBC Centre, Gorse Ride North RG40 4ES. Christmas celebration. 10.30am. Details: 0118 908 8155.

FINCHAMPSTEAD – St James’ Church, Church Lane. Communion. 8am, 9.30am, 11am. Details: 0118 973 0133.

FINCHAMPSTEAD – St Mary & St John’s Church, Gorse Ride Junior School, Gorse Ride South RG40 4JJ. Family communion. 10am. Details: 0118 973 0133.

HURST – St Nicholas Church, Church Hill. Holy Communion. 11am. Details: thru-christ.org.uk

KNOWL HILL – St Peter’s Church, Knowl Hill Common. Christmas communion. 9.15am. Details: 0118 940 2300.

LOWER EARLEY – Baptist Church, Maiden Place RG6 3HE. Christmas Day celebration 10am. Details: 0118 935 3598.

RUSCOMBE – St James’, Southbury Lane RG10 9UD. Holy communion. 9am. Details: 0118 934 4792.

SHINFIELD – Baptist Church, Hollow Lane RG2 8BT. Christmas celebration. 10am. Details: shinfieldbaptist.org.uk

SHINFIELD – St Mary’s Church, Church Lane RG2 9BY. Family communion. 10am. Details: 0118 988 5923.

SINDLESHAM – Baptist Church, Bearwood Road RG41 5BG. All-age celebration. 10am. Details: 0118 979 0593.

SONNING – St Andrew’s, Thames Street RG4 6UT. Christmas communion. 10.30am. Details: 0118 969 3298.

SWALLOWFIELD – All Saints, Church Road RG7 1TH. BCP holy communion. 9am. Family service. 10.30am.

TWYFORD – St Mary’s Church, Station Road RG10 9NT. Holy communion. 10.30am. Details: 0118 934 4792.

WARGRAVE – St. Mary’s Church, Station Road RG10 8EU. Communion 8am and 10am. Details: 0118 940 2300.

WINNERSH – St Mary’s Church, Church Close RG41 5NA. Christmas Day Eucharist. 10am. Details: 0118 979 3898.

WOKINGHAM – All Saints Church, Wiltshire Road RG40 1TN. Christmas celebration. 8am and 9.30am. Details: www.allsaintswokingham.org.uk

WOKINGHAM – Baptist Church, Milton Road RG40 1DE. Christmas celebration service. 10am. Details: 0118 978 7174.

WOKINGHAM – Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Sturges Road RG40 2HE. Nativity of the Lord. 10am. Details: 0118 978 0348.

WOKINGHAM – Methodist Church, Rose Street RG40 1XS. Christmas family worship. 10.30am. Details: 0118 977 6898.

WOKINGHAM – Norreys Church, Norreys Avenue RG40 1UU. Christmas praise. 10.30am. Details: 0118 977 2457.

WOKINGHAM – Salvation Army, Sturges Road RG40 2HD. Christmas Day celebration. 10am. Details: 0118 989 4055.

WOKINGHAM – Wokingham youth Centre, Reading Road RG41 1EG. Kings Church presents Christmas Day celebration. 10.30am.

WOKINGHAM – St Crispin’s School, London Road RG40 1SS. ChristChurch Wokingham Christmas celebration. 10am. Details: www.abch.org.uk

WOKINGHAM – St Paul’s Church Parish Rooms, Reading Road RG41 1EH. Mass. (traditional language). 8am. All together mass for Christmas. 9.30am. Details: 0118 979 6267.

WOKINGHAM WITHOUT – St Sebastian’s Church, Nine Mile Ride. Christmas Day celebration with holy communion. 10am. Details: 01344 761050.

WOODLEY – Baptist Church, Hurricane Way RG5 4UX. All-age Christmas celebration. 10.15am. Details: 0118 969 9956.

WOODLEY – Christ Church, Crockhamwell Road RG5 3LA. Christmas celebration. 10am. Details: christ-church-woodley.org.uk

WOODLEY – St James, Kingfisher Drive RG5 3LH. Family worship. 10am. Details: stjameswoodley.org

WOODLEY – St. John the Evangelist, Church Road RG5 4QN. Christmas communion 8am and 10am. Details: 0118 969 7956.

WOOSEHILL – Woosehill Church, Chestnut Avenue RG41 3RS. Christmas communion with carols. 10am. Details: 0118 989 2714.