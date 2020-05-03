Churches come together in Earley for launch of hub to help community’s vulnerable

CHURCHES in Earley and Lower Earley are continuing to work together, helping those most affected by the Coronavirus.

With support from Earley Town Council, the Earley Help Hub links volunteers with vulnerable people in the area.

The hub currently has 50 volunteers, who are mainly from across the churches, and help with practical and social support, such as collecting shopping and prescriptions or a friendly chat over the phone.

If the service cannot help with a particular matter, they are able to signpost people to the most appropriate agency who can.

Churches involved in the project include Trinity, Brookside, Lower Earley Baptist, St Nicolas, Bright Hope, Our Lady of Peace and Earley St Peters.

Keith Wilson, Minister at Lower Earley Baptist Church, said: “We offer practical and spiritual help. It’s been really good, working together to service local people, we’ve done a real range of things. People do appreciate having someone to turn to, nobody is wasting our time, we’re delighted to offer help, that’s why we’re here.

“Do not be afraid to get in touch, we have lots of volunteers ready to help out.”

“It’s the simple things, we had a lady who needed bandages and couldn’t get hold of them, we managed to get some for her.

“Someone had to go into hospital for a normal non-Covid related emergency, his family couldn’t go in to visit him as they were self-isolating, so we were able to bring him his bag of things.”

To volunteer or access the service, contact 07493 784 091, email earleyhelphub@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/earleyhelphub/

