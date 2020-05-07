Churches in Earley help most vulnerable during coronavirus lockdown

CHURCHES in Earley and Lower Earley are working together to help those most affected by the Coronavirus.

With support from Earley Town Council, the Earley Help Hub links volunteers with vulnerable people in the area.

The hub currently has over 30 volunteers, who are mainly from across the churches, and help with practical and social support, such as collecting shopping and prescriptions or a friendly chat over the phone.

If the service cannot help with a particular matter, they are able to signpost people to the most appropriate agency who can.

Churches involved in the project include Trinity, Brookside, Lower Earley Baptist, St. Nicolas, Bright Hope, Our Lady of Peace and Earley St. Peters.

Keith Wilson, Minister at Lower Earley Baptist Church, said: “It’s been busy this week. We’ve had a few unusual requests, amidst all the usual things. We had a person call in to ask if we could cut their lawn, so we found someone to do that. We had success this morning, a volunteer who was able to mend someone’s video recorder.”

Staff and volunteers from the Earley Help Hub are working with the local Council to develop long-term plans for supporting the Earley community post-lockdown:

“We have a meeting with the Wokingham Borough Council this afternoon to discuss plans, and how we’re going to bless our community in the longer term. A lot has come up in terms of mental health and wellbeing and we want to make sure people are supported.” explained Mr Wilson.

Support from the hub has been well received, Minister Keith Wilson said:

“People are being really appreciative that we’re willing to take on things that are a bit outside the box. Volunteers are very grateful to be asked to help.”

To volunteer or access the service, contact 07493 784 091, email earleyhelphub@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/earleyhelphub/

