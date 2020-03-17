Churches set to pause public worship due to coronavirus

CHURCH services across the borough are set to be paused due the coronavirus crisis.

The Anglican communion has announced plans to radically change the way it operates while there is a need for communities to socially distance themselves.

Many regular church activities such as youth groups, cafes and friendship clubs have already been suspended.

And last Sunday some churches broadcast their services on the internet for people to watch from the comfort of their own homes.

But the government wants to curtail large gatherings to stem the flow of the virus.

In the House of Commons yesterday Robin Millar, Conservative MP for Aberconwy, asked Health Secretary Matt Hancock to “offer some guidance to the large number of religious communities; churches, mosques, gurdwaras, on what actually constitutes a large gathering of people?”

In response, Mr Hancock said: “It is true that we include religious groups in our advice about social contact.

“We have seen from elsewhere in the world how sometimes it is through religious gatherings that the virus can spread so, with the deepest regret and the heaviest of heart, we include faith groups and gatherings of faith within the advice.”

The Archbishops of Canterbury and York, Justin Welby and John Sentamu, have responded by confirming that it was “necessary” to put public services on hold until further notice.

They also call on churches to keep buildings open as houses of prayer where practical, ensuring that social distancing recommendations are observed.

They also invited clergy to maintain the ancient pattern of daily prayer and, where possible, the eucharist – live streaming their worship if they have the resources to do so.

They wrote: “Our life is going to be less characterised by attendance at church on Sunday, and more characterised by the prayer and service we offer each day.

“We may not be able to pray with people in the ways that we are used to, but we can certainly pray for people. And we can certainly offer practical care and support.

“Please do carry on supporting the local foodbank and buy extra provisions for it. Ensure the night shelters wherever possible are kept open. There are many very encouraging schemes happening right across our country in communities to focus on caring for the most vulnerable and do continue to play your part in those.”

And the Bishop of Oxford, the Rt Revd Dr Steven Croft, said that “significant and immediate” change would have to be made to the way in which churches meet.

“The Health Secretary made clear in Parliament yesterday that the government guidance applies to all faith communities. The letter from our Archbishops in response contains the very significant news that our usual pattern of Sunday services and other midweek meetings must be put on hold.

“The news will mean significant and immediate change in every place. We will need to seek other ways to continue our common life and to fulfil Gods mission.

“We will continue to hold our nation and the world in prayer through the coming weeks and to demonstrate Gods love by every means open to us.”

The news comes ahead of Mothering Sunday – traditionally a day when people return to their home church.